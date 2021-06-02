Eric Zachary Beers will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, June 5, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Eric is the son of Michelle and Michael Beers of Highland Heights and the brother of Evan. He is the grandson of Andrea and Harry Tuber of Livingston, N.J. Eric attends Mayfield Middle School. He enjoys golf, reading Stephen King novels and hanging out with his friends. For his mitzvah project, Eric collected monetary donations and toiletries for the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless (NEOCH).