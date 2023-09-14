Erik Sandor Rosenlund became a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Sept. 2, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Erik is the son of Erika Sandor-Zur and Jordan Zur, and the brother of Hayden. He is the grandson of Andrew and Anita Sandor of Bratenahl. Erik attends Hawken School. He enjoys tennis.
