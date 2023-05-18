Ethan Daniel Feldman will become a bar mitzvah Saturday evening, May 20, at Park Synagogue. Ethan is the son of Dr. Lara and Marc Feldman of Pepper Pike and the brother of Jordyn. He is the grandson of Drs. Brooke and James Wolf of Pepper Pike, and Linda Feldman of Bloomfield, Mich., and is the great-grandson of Florence Matthews. His grandfather, Murray Feldman, is of blessed memory. Ethan attends Brady Middle School. He enjoys basketball, baseball and music. For his mitzvah project, Ethan is working with Hoops for Kids, an international organization based in Israel that provides disadvantaged and at-risk children with life skills and growth opportunities through the game of basketball. He will support Hoops for Kids’ Israeli programs by raising money.
