Eva Ruth Resnik will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, Oct. 22, at Congregation Beth Tikvah in Worthington. Eva is the daughter of Laura Schwartz Resnik and Brian Resnik of Dublin and the sister of Judah. She is the granddaughter of Walter and Paula Schwartz, and Alan and Loree Resnik, and the great-granddaughter of Cissy Rubin, all of Cleveland. Eva attends Grizzell Middle School. She enjoys writing, drawing and hanging out with her friends. For her mitzvah project, Eva is collecting food to make snack bags for Feed the Kids Columbus, an organization that serves Central Ohio children with food insecurity.
