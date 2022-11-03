Evan Matthew Behrens will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Nov. 5, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Evan is the son of Todd Behrens and Stacey Behrens (nee Miller) of Solon, and the brother of Andrew. He is the grandson of Dr. Joel and Arlene Miller of Akron, and Richard and Dianne Behrens of Pepper Pike. Evan attends Solon Middle School. He enjoys student council and playing electric guitar.
