Evan Sanford Novak will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Nov. 12, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Evan is the son of Marci Novak and Nate Miracle of Pepper Pike, and Bryan Novak and Maria Schmidt of Chagrin Falls. He is the grandson of Bruce and Rita Langer of Beachwood, and Marc and Kathy Novak of Lyndhurst. For his mitzvah project, Evan is supporting NCJW/Cleveland Share What You Wear. His registry can be found at walmart.com/registry/ER/cb50ddee-c897-411b-9b6b-eb29e867909c.
CJN Most Popular
-
Shaker Heights homeowner clarifies size, use of Shelburne Road property
-
Beachwood to hire law firm to investigate 'anonymous, defamatory threatening emails'
-
Solon High School celebrates diversity of soccer teams
-
Max Miller defeats Matthew Diemer for US 7th District seat
-
William Rosner: April 2, 1946 to Oct. 9, 2022