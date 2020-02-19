Evan Scott will become a bar mitzvah on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Park Synagogue. Evan is the son of Sherie Scott of Willowick and the brother of Alexander. Evan is the grandson of Sue and Larry Dallies, and Helen and Charlie Fields. He is the great-grandson of Bernice Rothman. Evan attends Willowick Middle School. He enjoys basketball, football, swimming, video games, drawing and painting. Evan volunteers every Thanksgiving at St. Anselm Church in Chesterland and tutors his peers in math at school.
More LifeCycle announcements
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
Which winter fruit is your favorite?
You voted:
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 19