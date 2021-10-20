Ezra Epstein will become a bar mitzvah Saturday, Oct. 23, at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah. Ezra is the son of Jeff and Leah Epstein of Shaker Heights and the older brother of Dalia. He is the grandson of Richard and Deena Epstein, Paula and Arthur Minsky of Woodland Park, N.J., and Marc Weissman and Jill Neudorfer of Barre, Vt. Ezra attends Gross Schechter Day School. He is an avid Cleveland sports fan, and enjoys playing various sports including basketball and baseball. For his mitzvah project, Ezra is raising money and collecting supplies to address homelessness in Cleveland.