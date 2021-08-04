greenberg

Florah Greenberg will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, Aug. 7, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Florah is the daughter of Ruta and David Greenberg of Chagrin Falls and the sister of Micah Greenberg. She is the granddaughter of Isaac and Malvina Zilberman. Florah attends Kenston High School. She enjoys playing volleyball.

