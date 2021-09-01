Lappen

Gavi Lappen will become a bar mitzvah on Saturday, Sept. 4 at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah. Gavi is the son of Rachel and Dr. Justin Lappen of Beachwood and the brother of Elliot. Gavi is the grandson of Rabbi Stephen and Judith Grundfast of Akron, and Dr. Richard and Stephanie Lappen of Greensburg, Pa. Gavi is an eighth-grade student at Gross Schechter Day School and just completed his third summer at Camp Ramah. Gavi enjoys playing ice hockey, baseball and spending time with his friends.

