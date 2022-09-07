George Herman McAleer will become a bar mitzvah on Saturday morning, Sept. 10, at Beth Israel-The West Temple. George is the son of Karen and Todd McAleer of Fairview Park and the brother of Henry. He is the grandson of Ken and Debbie Kranyak of Parma, Pamela Klecka of Cleveland, the late Wayne McAleer and the late Laurie Kranyak. He attends Lewis F. Mayer Middle School. He enjoys football, video games and playing with his dogs. For his mitzvah project, George adopted a tombstone at the Fairview Park Cemetery working with historian Chris Gerrett.