Gideon Coy Levine Polster will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, May 21, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Gideon is the son of Eliana LeVine and Josh Polster of Shaker Heights, and the brother of Rylan and Lia Polster. He is the grandson of Berinthia and Mark LeVine, and Shelly Polster, and the late Frankie Polster. Gideon attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. He enjoys baking, cooking, geography, programming and Model UN. For his mitzvah project, Gideon is baking and delivering homemade treats to health care workers at UH Ahuja.
CJN Most Popular
-
Lake Catholic lacrosse player wears swastika on leg during game with Orange
-
Son found guilty of killing mother, former Moreland Hills resident
-
Lyndhust shooting victim dies
-
Lacrosse incidents antisemitic, 'acts of hate,' ADL's Pasch says
-
Some Jewish perspective: Implications of overturning Roe v. Wade
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
Will you be taking a vacation this summer?
You voted: