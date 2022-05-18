Polster

Gideon Coy Levine Polster will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, May 21, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Gideon is the son of Eliana LeVine and Josh Polster of Shaker Heights, and the brother of Rylan and Lia Polster. He is the grandson of Berinthia and Mark LeVine, and Shelly Polster, and the late Frankie Polster. Gideon attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. He enjoys baking, cooking, geography, programming and Model UN. For his mitzvah project, Gideon is baking and delivering homemade treats to health care workers at UH Ahuja.

