Grace Martyn will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday, Feb. 27, at Park Synagogue. Grace is the daughter of Taja and Hartley Martyn of Hunting Valley and the sister of Spencer, Alyse, Rose, Abigail and Jenna Martyn. Grace is the granddaughter of John and Christine Kemmett, Sheila Scherba, and Sidney and Ann Martyn, both of blessed memory. Grace attends Ballard Brady Middle School. She likes softball, bike riding, swimming and skiing.
