Gurney.jpg

Graham Alvin Gurney will become a bar mitzvah Saturday evening, June 10, at Park Synagogue. Graham is the son of Julie and Todd Gurney of Shaker Heights and the brother of Sloan. He is the grandson of Mary Kaufman, Enid and Neil Gurney, and of blessed memory, Jeffrey Perlmuter. Graham attends Shaker Middle School. He enjoys basketball and baseball.