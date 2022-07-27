Griffin Berlin

Griffin Berlin will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, July 30, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Griffin is the son of Melissa and Grant Berlin of Pepper Pike, and the brother of Spencer, Lindsay and Ivy. He is the grandson of Richard and Sandra Lefkowitz, and Marcia Berlin and the late Murray Berlin. Griffin attends Brady Middle School. He enjoys tennis, skiing, riding bikes, playing chess, reading and hanging out with friends.

