Griffin Royce Preisler will celebrate his bar mitzvah Saturday evening, April 10, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Griffin is the son of Susan Elise Dery and William Bradley Preisler of Beachwood and the brother of Shayna Elise Preisler. Grandparents are Leslie Resnik of Orange, Ken and Linda Dery of Waite Hill, Lynn and the late Claude Ganz of San Francisco, and Michael Preisler of Beachwood. Griffin attends Beachwood Middle School and Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple Religious School. He enjoys art, tennis, technology, editing and animation, and spending summers at Camp Wise. For his mitzvah project, Griffin donated 10 school backpacks filled with socks, gloves and hats to a few homeless shelters and those in need.