Hannah Banchek will become a bat mitzvah Saturday evening, Feb. 18, at Solon Chabad. Hannah is the daughter of Scott and Heather Banchek of Solon, and the sister of Aaron and Nate. Hannah is the granddaughter of Linda and Len Gold of Aurora, Jerry and Peggy Banchek of North Olmsted, and Linda and the late Russell Nash of Solon. Hannah attends Solon Middle School. She participates in competitive cheer and plays the clarinet.
