Hannah Brown will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday, June 10, at Temple Israel in Bath Township. Hannah is the daughter of Rabbi Joshua and Carrie Brown of Fairlawn and the sister of Noah and Ezra. She is the granddaughter of Amy and David Goldman of Solon, Marcia and Toby Brown of Atlanta and Jayne and Steve Lewin of The Villages in Florida. Hannah attends Copley-Fairlawn Middle School and loves to read. For her mitzvah project, Hannah is collecting and donating books to the International Institute of Akron for refugee families.