Hannah Smilovich will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday, June 12, at Park Synagogue. Hannah is the daughter of Elizabeth and Alex Smilovich of Shaker Heights and the sister of Cobie. Hannah is the granddaughter of Isabel and Matthew Fine, and Malka and Martin Smilovich. Her great-grandmother is Klara Berkovich. Hannah attends Shaker Heights Middle School. She enjoys listening to classic rock, playing volleyball, art and ballet. For her mitzvah project, Hannah has been raising money for the NAACP legal defense and educational fund, by selling self-designed social justice magnets.
Tags
More LifeCycle announcements
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
What is the best topping for a hot dog?
You voted: