Hayden Maxwell Simmerson will become a bar mitzvah Saturday evening, Dec. 17, at Solon Chabad. Hayden is the son of Amy and Matt Simmerson and the brother of Jake. He is the grandson of Andy and Mitch Simmerson of Aurora, and of blessed memory, Judith and Jon Pallant. Hayden attends Solon Middle School. He enjoys football, basketball, video games and spending time with his friends.
