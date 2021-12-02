Hayleigh Hoegler will become a bat mitzvah Friday evening, Dec. 3, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Hayleigh is the daughter of Danna and Jay Hoegler of Solon, and the sister of Blake and Reese. She is the granddaughter of Sharon and Phil Blumenthal, and Kathy and Bill Hoegler. Hayleigh attends Solon Middle School and religious school at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. She enjoys gymnastics, lacrosse and spending time with her friends. For her mitzvah project, Hayleigh is donating to Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village.
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
What is your favorite Chanukah tradition?
You voted: