Henry Meyer Miller will become a bar mitzvah Saturday afternoon, May 6, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Henry is the son of Tracy and David Miller of Orange and the brother of Nathan. He is the grandson of Judy and the late Marc Silverstein of Orange, and Ellen and Barry Miller of Marlboro, N.J. Henry attends Brady Middle School. He loves musical theater, writing, art and design. Henry also plays cello and piano. For his mitzvah project, Henry will volunteer at Broadway Buddies, a Stagecrafters Theatre camp for kids and adults with special needs.
