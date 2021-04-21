Ian Ludwig will become a bar mitzvah Saturday afternoon, April 24, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Ian is the son of Emily and Eric Ludwig of Shaker Heights, and the brother of Cailin and Evie. He is the grandson of Linda and Saul Ludwig of Beachwood; Linda and Stanley Palumbo of Youngstown; and Barbara Brothers of Youngstown. Ian attends The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. He enjoys soccer and baseball, and participates in the Power of the Pen. For his mitzvah project, Ian is creating a fundraising event benefiting Adaptive Sports Ohio, an organization that provides people with physical disabilities the chance to play sports.
