Ilana Thal will become a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Sept. 18, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Ilana is the daughter of Ximena Pardo and Sergio Thal of Beachwood, and the sister of Lucila and Ivan Thal. She is the granddaughter of Esther Kirschner de Pardo and Dario Pardo, and Juana Abramovich de Thal and Samuel Thal. Ilana attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. She enjoys gymnastics, swimming and singing.
