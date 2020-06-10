Iris Naomi Wright will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday morning, June 13 at Beth Israel-The West Temple in a private service to be live streamed to family and friends. Iris is the daughter of Judy and Walter Wright of Lakewood and the sister of Lila. She is the granddaughter of Eileen Kollins of Beachwood, Elayne and Stephen Kollins of Las Vegas, and Gloria and Alan Wright of Waite Hill. Iris attends Harding Middle School. She enjoys dance, reading, music and creative writing. For her mitzvah project, Iris volunteers at the Cleveland Kids’ Book Bank, sorting and packaging book for donations to children in the Cleveland area.