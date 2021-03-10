Robyn and Aaron Feldman of Shaker Heights happily announce the birth of their son, Isaac Alec Feldman (יצחק אלעזר), on Feb. 8, 2021. Excited grandparents are Anne Feldman of Chagrin Falls, Eric and Marcy Silver of Beachwood, and Marc Feldman, ז״ל. Proud great-grandparents are Faye and Harvey Sheid of Pompton Lakes, N.J., Edmund and Frances Feldman of Silver Spring, Md., Carole Belaga and Edward Fishman of Boca Raton, Fla., Herbert and Sharon Kushner of Baltimore, Edward Silver, ז״ל, and Esther Silver, ז״ל. Isaac is named after his uncle, Alec Feldman, ז״ל, grandfather, Marc Feldman, ז״ל, and great-grandfather, Edward Silver, ז״ל.
