Isaac David Luzar will become a bar mitzvah Saturday, Jan. 28, at Park Synagogue. Isaac is the son of Amy and Evan Luzar of Shaker Heights, and the brother of Lincoln and Emmett. He is the grandson of Cory Luzar and Alice Wyman, and of blessed memory, Raymond Luzar and Lester Wyman. Isaac attends Shaker Middle School. He loves baseball, hockey, percussion, acting and voice. For his mitzvah project, Isaac is spending quality time with elderly friends and relatives, and plans to volunteer with Youth Challenge.
