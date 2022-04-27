Laytin

Isaac Laytin will become a bar mitzvah on Saturday, April 30, at Park Synagogue. Isaac is the son of Joanna and Andrew Laytin of Shaker Heights and the brother of Chaya. He is the grandson of Deena and Richard Epstein, Nancy Laytin and of blessed memory, William Laytin. Isaac attends Shaker Heights Middle School. He enjoys baseball, swimming and cross-country.

Tags