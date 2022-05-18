Isabel Horwitz will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday, May 21, at Park Synagogue. Isabel is the daughter of Marylou and Ed Horwitz of Solon, and the sister of Ava. Her grandparents are Helen and Larry Horwitz, and Aida and Moises Mandapat. Isabel attends Solon Middle School. She enjoys dancing, painting, drawing and reading.
