Isabella Tsing will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday morning, May 21, at Temple Israel Ner Tamid. Bella is the daughter of Vadim and Irina Tsing of Mayfield Heights and the sister of Ari. She is the granddaughter of Edward and Lidiya Tsing, and Yakov and Eugenia Umansky. Bella attends Mayfield Middle School, where her favorite subjects are art, ceramics and math. She enjoys tennis, baking and art. For her mitzvah project, Bella has made peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to feed people in need and helped prepare meals at St. Aloysius Hunger Center with her synagogue.
More LifeCycle announcements
CJN Most Popular
-
Lake Catholic lacrosse player wears swastika on leg during game with Orange
-
Son found guilty of killing mother, former Moreland Hills resident
-
Lyndhust shooting victim dies
-
Lacrosse incidents antisemitic, 'acts of hate,' ADL's Pasch says
-
Some Jewish perspective: Implications of overturning Roe v. Wade
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
Will you be taking a vacation this summer?
You voted: