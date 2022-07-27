Ivy Berlin will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, July 30, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Ivy is the daughter of Melissa and Grant Berlin of Pepper Pike, and the sister of Spencer, Lindsay and Griffin. She is the granddaughter of Richard and Sandra Lefkowitz, and Marcia Berlin and the late Murray Berlin. Ivy attends Brady Middle School. She enjoys tennis, swimming, skiing, running, drawing and hanging out with friends.
More LifeCycle announcements
CJN Most Popular
-
Willoughby police solve 1980 murder of Cleveland Heights HS grad
-
Orange resident seeks to put ease back in gift giving
-
Born 13 weeks premature, 10-year-old becomes karate champion
-
Browns sign QB Josh Rosen to one-year deal; expected to back up Jacoby Brissett
-
Ari Sherwin of Solon chairs committee at 2022 Maccabiah Games