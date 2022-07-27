Ivy Berlin

Ivy Berlin will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, July 30, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Ivy is the daughter of Melissa and Grant Berlin of Pepper Pike, and the sister of Spencer, Lindsay and Griffin. She is the granddaughter of Richard and Sandra Lefkowitz, and Marcia Berlin and the late Murray Berlin. Ivy attends Brady Middle School. She enjoys tennis, swimming, skiing, running, drawing and hanging out with friends.