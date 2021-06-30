Izzy Kornev will become a bat mitzvah on July 2 at Twinsburg Chabad. Izzy is the daughter of Oleg and Alina Kornev of Twinsburg Township and the sister of Gianna. Izzy is the granddaughter of Gregory and Marina Groyz and Iosif and Irina Kornev. Izzy will attend R.B. Chamberlin Middle School in Twinsburg this fall. She enjoys dancing, listening to music, watching movies and playing with her dogs. For her mitzvah project, Izzy has been organizing Shabbat dinners and sharing them with family and close friends.