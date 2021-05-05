Jacey Simms will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, May 8, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Jacey is the daughter of Katie Pollock-Simms and Andy Simms of Solon, and sister of Marley Simms. She is the granddaughter of Sally and Barry Pollock of Lyndhurst, Marilyn Simms of Pepper Pike, and Michael and Cheryl Simms of Mentor. Jacey attends Solon Middle School. She enjoys soccer, basketball and art. For her mitzvah project, Jacey is collecting sporting goods for Adaptive Sports Ohio, a place that runs sporting leagues for disabled people.
More LifeCycle announcements
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
Which was the best decade for movies?
You voted: