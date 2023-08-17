Johnson.jpg

Jack Johnson will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Aug. 19, at Park Synagogue. Jack is the son of Jenny Bohl and Aidan Johnson of Pepper Pike, and the brother of Mack and Charlise. He is the grandson of Sandi and Bill Bohl of Shaker Heights, and Barb Johnson of Massillon and of blessed memory, Gene Johnson. Jack attends Brady Middle School. He enjoys drumming, tennis, science and magic.

