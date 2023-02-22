Jack Noah Rindsberg will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Feb. 25, at Park Synagogue. Jack is the son of Jamie and Jeff Rindsberg of Beachwood, and the brother of Max and Allie. He is the grandson of Barbara Lichstein of Edison, N.J., Iris and Jerry Lichstein of West Balm Beach, Fla., and Denise and Frank Rindsberg of Atlanta. Jack attends Beachwood Middle School and Park Synagogue Wolf Religious School. For his mitzvah project, Jack has raised money to help the homeless.