Jackson Kline will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Sept. 9, at Park Synagogue. Jackson is the son of Riddianne and Andrew Kline of Pepper Pike, and the brother of Ava. He is the grandson of Terri and Stuart Kline, Sandra Edwards, and, of blessed memory, Larry Quattlebaum. Jackson attends University School. He enjoys playing chess, video games with friends, traveling the world (especially Japan), and he loves to read manga and make fudge. He also plays ping pong and has tournaments with his family. For his bar mitzvah project, Jackson is raising money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital with a goal of $5,000.