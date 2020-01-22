Jacob Max Dvorin will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Jan. 25, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Jacob is the son of Lori Brown and David Dvorin of Orange and the brother of Zachary Dvorin. He is the grandson of Harvey and Ricky Brown of Orange, Les and Susan Dvorin of Beachwood, and Donna and Paul Weist. Jacob attends Brady Middle School. He participates in cross-country, swimming and band. For his mitzvah project, Jacob is collecting donations, including pet food, toys, treats and blankets for the Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village.
