Jacob Rosado will become a bar mitzvah Saturday evening, May 7, at Congregation B’nai Israel in Boca Raton, Fla. Jacob is the son of Erin and Jesús Rosado of Boca Raton and the brother of Eva. He is the grandson of Leigh and Mark Wasserman of Pepper Pike, and Luz and the late Juan (of blessed memory) Rosado of San Juan, PR. Jacob attends Don Estridge High Tech Middle School. He enjoys building LEGO sets, playing video games and hanging out with friends and family. He is an avid lover of all vintage and super sport cars. For his mitzvah project, Jacob donated thousands of LEGO’s to the LEGO Replay Project. LEGO Replay allows you to pass forward your much-loved LEGO bricks and share the power of play with kids in need around the world from Boys and Girls Club to Teach for America. It helps children learn to problem solve, collaborate, and think creatively. With LEGO Replay, worlds of play can be rebuilt and re-imagined many times over helping to inspire the builders of tomorrow.