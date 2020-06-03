Jacob Steven Morris and Jordyn Danielle Morris will become b’nai mitzvah Saturday morning, June 6, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation.
They are the children of Terri Morris and Tony Rozman, and James Morris. They are the grandchildren of Jan Weiner and Gloria Schultz, and the late Joel Weiner and David Morris. They attend Mayfield Middle School and live in Highland Heights. Jacobs enjoys trumpet. Jordyn enjoys arts and crafts. They both enjoy Jujutsu, hip hop and video games. For their mitzvah
project, they are volunteering with Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village.