Jaden Robbins will become a bat mitzvah Saturday, Jan. 7, at Congregation Beth Tikvah in Worthington, Ohio. Jaden is the daughter of Jay and Sandy, of blessed memory, and Cristina Robbins of Dublin, Ohio, and the sister of Mia Robbins. She is the granddaughter of Dr. Jeffrey and Barbara Robbins of Columbus, George Fowler of Ashtabula and Judy Mathiak of Presque Isle, Wis. Jaden’s mitzvah project is community service at the Dublin Food Pantry.
