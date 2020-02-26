Jake Evan Leeson will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Feb. 29, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Jake is the son of Julie and Michael Leeson and the brother of Morgan. He is the grandson of Barbara and Robert Leeson, and Lynn and Bernard Grossman. Jake attends Shaker Middle School. He enjoys Scouting, playing trumpet, reading and video games. For his mitzvah project, Jake is fundraising to build a gaga pit in a community park as well as collecting new socks for a homeless shelter.
