Jayrn Chase Marcus will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, Sept. 9, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Jaryn is the daughter of Lindsay and Ricky Marcus of Shaker Heights, and the sister of seven-year-old Arlo. She is the granddaughter of Paula and Dan Herman of Pepper Pike, and Ina and Paul Marcus of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Jaryn enjoys playing soccer, attending Camp Wise and hanging out with her friends. She is also a madricha at Fairmount Temple. For her mitzvah project, Jaryn is collecting games, puzzles and craft supplies for activity directors in memory care and assisted living facilities.