Jay Miller will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, May 6, at Solon Chabad. Jay is the son of Jared and Stephanie Miller of Moreland Hills, and the brother of Ben and Nate. He is the grandson of Larry and Carole Miller of Michigan, and Steve and Penni Weinberg of Moreland Hills. Jay attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. He enjoys baseball, basketball, football, hanging out with his brothers, and spending time with friends. He is also a lover of all Cleveland sports.
