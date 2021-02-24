Jenna Martyn will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday, Feb. 27, at Park Synagogue. Jenna is the daughter of Taja and Hartley Martyn of Hunting Valley and the sister of Spencer, Alyse, Rose, Abigail and Grace Martyn. Jenna is the granddaughter of John and Christine Kemmett, Sheila Scherba, and Sidney and Ann Martyn, both of blessed memory. Jenna attends Ballard Brady Middle School. She likes drawing, entertaining and jet skiing.
