Jesse Benjamin Schadick became a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Feb. 29, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Jesse is the son of Kevin and Robyn Schadick of Lyndhurst and the brother of Logan. He is the grandson of Mike and Carol Kellner of South Euclid, and Bob and Anita Price of Lessburg, Fla. Jesse attends Mandel Jewish Day School. He enjoys figure skating, rock climbing and reading. For his mitzvah project, Jesse is teaching figure skating lessons to children.
