Jonah Cutler will become a bar mitzvah on Saturday, April 9, at Park Synagogue. Jonah is the son of Ethan and Carolyn Cutler of Seven Hills, and Audrey and Aaron Mack of Parma, and the brother of Micah, Danielle and nine half and step-siblings. He is the grandson of Sue and Mark Cutler. Jonah attends Hillside Middle School. He enjoys basketball, baseball, playing online games with friends and family time.
