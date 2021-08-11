Jonah Frey will become a bar mitzvah on Saturday, Aug. 14, at Park Synagogue. Jonah is the son of Davinna and Mark Frey of Lyndhurst, and the brother of Armon, Elijah, Benjamin and Adin. Jonah is the grandson of Karen and Albert Cohen, and Barbara Frey. Jonah attends Brady Middle School. He enjoys playing varied sports including basketball, football and baseball which he plays for his school teams. In addition, he likes to play golf with his brothers. For Jonah’s mitzvah project, he has been collecting and assembling meals which are delivered to a local food pantry providing lunches to children and families in need this summer.
More LifeCycle announcements
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
Do you plan to attend High Holy Days services in person or virtually?
The High Holy Days begin at sundown Sept. 6 and COVID-19 variants are wreaking havoc upon area synagogues as they do their best to finalize plans for in-person, hybrid and/or virtual services. Cuyahoga County officials recommended Aug. 4 that masks be worn indoors and outdoors where there are crowds, regardless of vaccination status. Do you plan to attend High Holy Days services in person or virtually?
You voted: