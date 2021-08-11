Frey

Jonah Frey will become a bar mitzvah on Saturday, Aug. 14, at Park Synagogue. Jonah is the son of Davinna and Mark Frey of Lyndhurst, and the brother of Armon, Elijah, Benjamin and Adin. Jonah is the grandson of Karen and Albert Cohen, and Barbara Frey. Jonah attends Brady Middle School. He enjoys playing varied sports including basketball, football and baseball which he plays for his school teams. In addition, he likes to play golf with his brothers. For Jonah’s mitzvah project, he has been collecting and assembling meals which are delivered to a local food pantry providing lunches to children and families in need this summer.

