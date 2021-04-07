Jordan Bryce Novak will become a bar mitzvah Saturday, April 10 during a Havdalah service at Solon Chabad. Jordan is the son of Shaynee and Ryan Novak of Solon, and the brother of Jason and Ashley. He is the grandson of Ingrid Halpert, and Gayle and Ira Novak. Jordan attends Solon Middle School and religious school at Solon Chabad. He loves his time at Camp Wise, and enjoys art, tennis and video games. For his mitzvah project, Jordan is a teacher assistant at Solon Chabad, helping with first graders.