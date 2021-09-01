holub

Jordan Holub will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Sept. 4, at Temple Emanu El. Jordan is the son of Toby and Michael Holub of South Euclid. He is the grandson of Barrie and Daniel Galvin of Pepper Pike, and Janice and Paul Holub of Suwanee, Ga. Jordan attends Menlo Park Academy. He trains for Ninja Warrior competitions, and is an expert Lego builder. For his mitzvah project, Jordan is placing bins at Ninja gyms and sports facilities to collect gently used kids books for distribution to the Greater Cleveland Kids Book Bank.

