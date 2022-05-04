Jordan Jaffe became a bat mitzvah April 2 at Temple De Hirsch Sinai in Seattle. Jordan is the daughter of Brian and Cindy Jaffe of Seattle. She is the granddaughter of Dr. Ivan and Myrna Jaffe of Solon, and Dr. Robert Boltuch of Sarasota, Fla., and Christine Boltuch of Seattle. Jordan attends Catharine Blaine K-8 in Seattle. She enjoys swimming, tennis, listening to music and spending time with friends and family, especially her grandparents. For her mitzvah project, Jordan is donating her time and talents, like cooking, reading and crafting, at Cogir Retirement Community.